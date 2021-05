COVID situation in India is heartbreaking: US Vice President

Delivering a message of solidarity with India United States Vice President Kamala Harris on May 07 expressed condolences on India's COVID-19 infections and deaths and says its nothing short of heartbreaking.

"The surge of COVID-19 infections and deaths in India is nothing short of heartbreaking.

To those of you who have lost loved ones, I send my deepest condolences.

As soon as the dire nature of situation became apparent, our Administration took action," said US Vice President.