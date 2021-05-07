Police Officers Involved in George Floyd’s Death Indicted by Federal Grand Jury

Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd last month.

The current indictment alleges that Chauvin also violated Floyd's constitutional rights... .

By depriving him of the right to be free from , "unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer.".

Former officers Tou Thao and J.

Alexander Kueng are being charged for failing to stop the unreasonable force.

All of the former officers, including Thomas Lane, are being charged for failing to provide Floyd with medical attention.

The defendants saw George Floyd lying on the ground in clear need of medical care, and willfully failed to aid Floyd, thereby acting with deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of harm to Floyd, Via indictment.

These new charges are separate from the civil investigation announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland last month.

Floyd's family's attorneys said his family is "encouraged by these charges and eager to see continued justice in this historic case that will impact Black citizens and all Americans for generations to come."