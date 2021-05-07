Disney World, Universal Orlando Stop COVID-19 Temperature Checks

The two Florida amusement parks are easing their COVID-19 protocols.

In addition to doing away with temperature checks, Universal Orlando is also reducing its social distancing requirements from 6 feet to 3 feet.

Still, most of our original safety protocols remain unchanged...from wearing face coverings across our Resort to our ongoing dedication to cleanliness and sanitization, Universal Orlando, via statement.

Disney World says it will begin phasing out temperature checks starting May 16.

On May 3, Florida Gov.

Ron DeSantis issued an executive order recalling public COVID-19 restrictions, including mask mandates.

However, privately-owned businesses can choose to keep safety protocols in effect.

Disney and Universal will still require masks for the time being, among other things