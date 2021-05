P!nk Opens Up About Relationship With Husband Carey Hart

Grammy winning superstar P!nk just dropped her new single and star-studded music video for "All I Know So Far”, featuring her husband Carey Hart, their two kids Willow and Jameson, and icons Judith Light and Cher.

While speaking to ET Canada's Cheryl Hickey, the singer speaks candidly about her relationship with Hart after 15 years of marriage and opens up about collaborating with her daughter on "Cover Me in Sunshine".