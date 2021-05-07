Conor McGregor Slams Floyd Mayweather for ‘Embarrassing’ Fight With Jake Paul

McGregor took to Instagram to criticize Mayweather’s recent run-in with Paul.

Mayweather and Paul got into an altercation at a media event on May 6 after Paul stole Mayweather’s hat.

.

In his post, McGregor called their fight “embarrassing.”.

What the f--- is Floyd at?

The kid curled up, didn’t fight back once, and Floyd is still running around acting the tough guy.

The kid actually just pulled this shambles of a situation Floyd is in out of the drain for him.

He should thank him.

It’s embarrassing!, Conor McGregor, via Instagram.

McGregor went on to criticize Mayweather’s upcoming fight with Paul’s brother, Logan, calling it “sad.” .

Pro to pro it’s embarrassing.

He will not scratch 10 [million] for this fight and he knows it.

It was cancelled once already … Whatever way you spin this, it’s sad, Conor McGregor, via Instagram.

He then challenged Mayweather to “fight someone for real,” highlighting the fact that Logan is an unaccomplished non-professional.

.

He’d fight a half decent pro and command 20m upwards, yet its this s--- … Fight someone for real, on your record, or f--- off mate, Conor McGregor, via Instagram