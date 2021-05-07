Skip to main content
Friday, May 7, 2021

'Mother’s greatest surprise!' Two sisters surprise their mother in Florida for Mother's Day weekend

Two sisters decided to bring the greatest joy a mother can have, to see her daughter in person after not seeing her since August of last year.

Lindsey and her sister, Whitney, came up with a plan to surprise their mom for Mother's Day weekend on Thursday (May 6).

Their mother's reaction was priceless as she hugs Lindsey with joy and excitement.

Lindsey told Newsflare: "I live in Maryland, and my family lives in Florida.

I only see them two to three times per year, and the last time was August...So many calls where she would beg me to come or ask when I was coming made it hard to keep the secret, but it was worth it."

