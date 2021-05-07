Courageous New York ice cream truck driver leaves the wheel while truck is still moving to sell ice cream

A clever yet courageous ice cream truck driver in New York city leaves the wheel while the truck is still moving to sell ice cream while in traffic.

Filmed by @shlomo_sauvignon Mike Schafer, the guy sells a scoop of vanilla ice cream for two dollars to the passenger on May 04, 2021.