Udonis Haslem Breaks Down the Keys to Miami Over Pizza and Wings | The Takeout

Having played 18 seasons with the Miami Heat, Udonis Haslem is the definition of an NBA veteran.

But when he's not busy stacking up championship rings, Mr. 305 is also a successful restaurant owner, an avid car collector, and one of the league's biggest takeout junkies.

Over pizza and wings (delivered straight from Haslem's own 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen), UD drops gems about his native Miami, dishes on former teammates like Shaquille O'Neal and Lebron James, and explains his long-standing love affair with takeout ramen.