Moderna’s Booster Shots Appear ‘Effective’ at Protecting Against COVID-19 Variants

On May 5, Moderna reported results from its ongoing studies involving booster doses for its COVID-19 vaccine.

Current research suggests that people who've received Moderna's existing vaccine have a diminished response to variants.

The drugmaker disclosed data from two of its three strategies.

One strategy involves administering a third shot containing half the dosage of its current vaccine.

The other involves administering a third dose containing a completely new vaccine developed specifically to protect against the South Africa variant.

According to Moderna, both boosters displayed protection against variants that was “similar to or higher” than the peak protection its original vaccine offered against the first strain of COVID-19.

In particular, the specialized-vaccine booster appeared to be “more effective” at protecting against variants than the half-dosage booster.

“Solicited adverse events” following the booster shots were found to be “mild” or “moderate.”.

The most common side effects were injection site pain, fatigue, headache, muscle pain and joint pain.

Moderna’s Phase 2 study is ongoing.

Phase 3 data is expected to be released in the coming months.