This Country Drinks the Most Wine

'Decanter' broke down an annual report on global wine consumption from the International Organization of Vine & Wine.

The report estimates that 23.4 billion liters of wine were consumed globally in 2020, with the United States topping the list.

The U.S. reportedly consumes about 872 million gallons per year, which held steady between 2019 and 2020.

Germany, Italy, France and the United Kingdom rounded out the top five.

China, Australia and Spain were among the countries that experienced dips in consumption, with China down 17.4% since the prior year