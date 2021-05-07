West Virginia To Lift Statewide Mask Mandate On June 20

West Virginia will lift its statewide mask mandate on June 20 after Gov.
Jim Justice says he expects more than two-thirds of eligible residents to be vaccinated by then.
JL Records in West Lafayette had an altercation with a customer who refused to wear a mask in the store.
Indiana's statewide mask mandate lessened to a mask advisory on Tuesday. However, several Indiana counties and cities are keeping..