Fighting corruption key to U.S. migrant strategy

The United States must fight corruption in Central America and help its economies in order to stem migration, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday in a call with Mexico's president.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is tasked as a special envoy to stem the flow of migrants arriving at the southern U.S. border, kicked off a virtual meeting with the Mexican president on Friday saying both countries must address the root causes of migration, and as part of that, fight corruption.

Harris said the rising numbers of migrants were a serious challenge for the two countries and they should provide immediate relief in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

"Together, we must fight violence.

We must fight corruption and impunity.

It is in our countries' mutual interest to provide immediate relief to the northern triangle and to address the root causes of migration.

You and I have discussed before - an understanding in a belief that most people don't want to leave home.

And when they do, it is often because they are fleeing some harm, or they are forced to leave because there is no opportunity." Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says Mexico stands ready to help its neighbor to the north.

The Biden administration has made the rule of law, judicial independence and combating corruption prominent elements of its strategy to improve conditions and lower migration from Central America and is keen to engage Mexico as a partner.

Meanwhile, in Donna, Texas, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said conditions are improving at processing facilities for children - that were once a humanitarian focal point due to severe overcrowding.

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS: "Today, at this facility, rather than approximately 3,700, unaccompanied children, there are 334." Harris is expected to travel to Guatemala and Mexico in early June to address the issues firsthand, in what will be her first foreign trip as vice president.