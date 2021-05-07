Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, May 8, 2021

Mega Millions jackpot at $370 million and growing

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Duration: 00:22s 0 shares 1 views
Mega Millions jackpot at $370 million and growing
Mega Millions jackpot at $370 million and growing

The jackpot for tonights Mega Millions drawing is at an estimated $370 million and growing

CASES IF RETURNS NEEDCORRECTIONS DUE TO THE RECOVERREBATE CREDIT.THE JACKPOT IS GROWING INTONIGHT’S MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING.THE GRAND PRIZE FOR TONIGHT’STICKET IS WORTH AN ESTIMATED$370-MILLION DOLLARS, ACCORDINGTO FLORIDA LOTTERY.

YOU’RECHANCES OF WINNING ARE ABOUT ONEIN THREE MILLION.

IF YOU

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore