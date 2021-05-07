Mega Millions jackpot at $370 million and growing

The jackpot for tonights Mega Millions drawing is at an estimated $370 million and growing
Mega Millions April 2, 2021
WXXVDT2
The winning Mega Millions numbers for April 2nd, 2021
The jackpot for tonights Mega Millions drawing is at an estimated $370 million and growing
CASES IF RETURNS NEEDCORRECTIONS DUE TO THE RECOVERREBATE CREDIT.THE JACKPOT IS GROWING INTONIGHT’S MEGA MILLIONS DRAWING.THE GRAND PRIZE FOR TONIGHT’STICKET IS WORTH AN ESTIMATED$370-MILLION DOLLARS, ACCORDINGTO FLORIDA LOTTERY.
YOU’RECHANCES OF WINNING ARE ABOUT ONEIN THREE MILLION.
IF YOU
The winning Mega Millions numbers for April 2nd, 2021