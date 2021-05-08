Jumatul Bidah celebrated in National Mosque of Bangladesh

Jumatul Bidah is celebrated on the last Friday in the month of Ramadan, as seen here on May 7.

It is a public holiday in Bangladesh and a regional holiday in the Indian states of Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, where it is known as "Jumat-ul-Wida." Some Muslims regard this day as the second holiest of Ramadan and spend a large part of the day in worship.

In Bangladesh, large numbers attended prayers despite the coronovirus lockdown.

The video shows the prayers for the last Friday of Ramadan at the National Mosque of Bangladesh in Dhaka known as Baitul Mokarram Mosque.

The ministry said worshippers should follow health guidelines and keep a physical distance during Friday prayers at the mosque, but no such awareness was observed during prayers.