How to Watch 'Vax Live' Concert With Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez & More | Billboard News

Global Citizen's 'Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World' is coming up this weekend, and the show is set to address the immediate crisis of vaccine inequity with the help of today's biggest stars.
Here’s how you can watch.
Global Citizen's 'Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World' is coming up this weekend, and the show is set to address the immediate crisis of vaccine inequity with the help of today's biggest stars.
Here’s how you can watch.
Selena Gomez hosts the Global Citizen fundraiser that urges Americans to get COVID vaccinations and funds millions of vaccine doses..
On April 13, Global Citizen’s announced their ‘VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’ hosted by Selena Gomez.