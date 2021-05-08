How to Watch 'Vax Live' Concert With Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez & More | Billboard News
How to Watch 'Vax Live' Concert With Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez & More | Billboard News

Global Citizen's 'Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World' is coming up this weekend, and the show is set to address the immediate crisis of vaccine inequity with the help of today's biggest stars.

Here’s how you can watch.