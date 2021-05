Hundreds of left-wing demonstrators, organized by Ernai, a youth political organization, took the streets in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain to demonstrate on Friday, May 7.

Hundreds of left-wing demonstrators, organized by Ernai, a youth political organization, took the streets in Bilbao, Basque Country, Spain to demonstrate on Friday, May 7.

The Ertzaintza, the autonomous police force for the Basque Country has detained at least seven participants, according to reports.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by Marcel Pena