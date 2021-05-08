These two Arizona high schoolers just won a competition for their video game design

Aidan Davidson and Dylan Mudersbach, two Arizona high school students, created a video game whose design just won a competition.
They're now headed to nationals.
Watch the video to learn about Space Merchant.
Aidan Davidson and Dylan Mudersbach, two Arizona high school students, created a video game whose design just won a competition.
They're now headed to nationals.
Watch the video to learn about Space Merchant.
(MENAFN - The Peninsula) For the past seven months, Qatar Foundation partner universities Texas A & M University at Qatar and..