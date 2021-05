How you can help an Arizona group support those in India fighting COVID-19

The COVID-19 crisis in India is hitting very close to home for the millions of Indian Americans living here in the United States.

Heartbreaking news reports from India depict hospitals overflowing, people dying on the streets, and the death toll has now surpassed 230,000.

The crisis has sparked a huge outpouring of support from the world, and from Indian Americans right here in Arizona as well.