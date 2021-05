Love, sorrow and the emotions that power climate action | Knut Ivar Bjørlykhaug

Picture your favorite place in nature.

How would you feel if it disappeared tomorrow?

In this love letter to the planet, social worker and environmental activist Knut Ivar Bjørlykhaug invites us to confront the deep, difficult emotions -- love, sorrow and even rage -- born from climate-driven ecological loss in order to act in service of our collective home.