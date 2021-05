Scotland election: SNP majority still uncertain

Nicola Sturgeon's hopes of winning an overall majority for the SNP at Scottish Parliament election are hanging in the balance.This is despite her party making gains from its rivals including in Edinburgh Central.Former SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson took the seat which was held by former Scottish Tory boss Ruth Davidson.

But under Holyrood's proportional representation system, those successes could see it lose seats on the regional list ballot.