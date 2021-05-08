YOU AT 10.FRANCINE FROST LEFT HER TULSAHOME IN FEBRUARY OF 1981 NEVERTO BE SEEN AGAIN UNTIL THREEDECADES LATER.NOW HER FAMILY HAS MOREQUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS.HERE'S VINCENT HILL WITH "ATRIP TO THE GROCERY STORE", ONEOF OKLAHOMA'S COLD CASE FILES.MALCOM AND FRANCINE FROST ONLYDATED FOR SIX MONTHS BEFOREGETTING MARRIED AND HAVINGCHILDREN.VICKI CURL WAS THEIR FIRST BORN"My mother was the most quietperson I've ever known.

She wasvery quiet and reserved."THEN VICKI'S SISTER KAREN WASBORN.

THE COUPLE WORKED HARD TOMAKE SURE THEIR GIRLS HADEVERYTHING THEY WANTED."That's in Disneyland, we wentevery year for two weeks."AS VICKI GOT OLDER SHE CHOSE APATH OF HER OWN."I was a teenager and a littlebit rebellious, a lotrebellious, and moved toKansas."LEAVING HER BABY SISTER BEHINDAND PUTTING A STRAIN ON THERELATIONSHIP WITH HER MOM."We were estranged for a while."SHORTLY AFTER VICKI GOTMARRIED AND SOON BECAME PREGNANTWHICH BROUGHT THE MOTHER ANDDAUGHTER BACK TOGETHER."I was her oldest daughter and Iwas having a child and so thatkind of buried the hatchet."VICKY GAVE BIRTH TO HER FIRSTSON, CORY.

HE REMEMBERS BEINGFOUR YEARS OLD AND PLAYING JOKESON HIS GRANDMOTHER."I'd hide toy spiders in thecabinet, and she would laughlike it scared her."IT WAS JANUARY OF 1981 VICKICALLED HER MOTHER TO CLEAR THEAIR ON SOMETHING THAT HAD BEENBOTHERING HER FOR YEARS."I'm so sorry for being wild andrebellious and I told my mother,I said you were a wonderful,great mother.

I love you."LITTLE DID VICKI KNOW A MONTHLATER, HER WORLD WOULD BE TURNEDUPSIDE DOWN."My dad called me and he asked meif I had talked to my mom.

AndI said no, and I asked him whyand he said that she wasn't homeand he didn't know where shewas."MALCOM GOT IN HIS CAR AND WENTLOOKING FOR HIS WIFE."He knew her schedule of whatshe, and so he just starteddriving around.

And he spottedher car in the parking lot atSkaggs Alpha Beta."THE FAMILY REPORTED FRANCINEMISSING AND TURNED TO TWO WORKSFOR YOU FOR HELP.

HERE IS22-YEAR-OLD VICKI."If anybody has seen her at all,that's, we want them to comeforward and, or to call and letanybody know anything about itthat they know."THEN ALMOST TWO YEARS TO THEDAY THAT FRANCINCE WENTMISSING..."An anonymous phone call made onJanuary 1st of 1983."A DISCOVERY 60 MILES AWAY FROMTHE LAST PLACE FRANCINE WASSEEN."These remains were found January5th of 1983.

A little less thantwo years to the day of when shedisappeared."BUT THE FAMILY NEVER KNEW ABOUTTHE DISCOVERY AND HER MISSINGREPORT WAS NEVER CONSIDERED."They were brought back to Tulsafor autopsy."THE STATE BURIED THE REMAINS ASJANE DOE.

29 YEARS LATER CORYNOW GROWN UP AND LOOKING FORANSWERS FROM ABOVE."2012 it started for me with aprayer at our church said, Iwant you to pray for theimpossible.

He didn't think weunderstood how big God was and Iprayed that my grandmother wouldbe found."FRANCINE'S GRANDSON BECAME HERBIGGEST INVESTIGATOR.

CORYFOUND A LINK TO AN UNIDENTIFIEDFEMALE WHO WAS BURIED AS A JANEDOE."It had a white girdle and askirt, prairie jean a prairiedenim jean skirt and a whitegirdle.

And I almost fell outof my chair.""I knew because of the clothingthat it was her."THE REMAINS BURIED IN 1983 WEREEXHUMED AND THE FAMILY WAITEDONCE AGAIN FOR ANSWERS."Her DNA went to the Universityof North Texas in 2015 and itwas confirmed in August 8th of2016."AFTER 35 YEARS VICKI'S MOTHERHAD BEEN FOUND.

BUT THE MISSINGPERSON CASE TOOK A TRAGIC TURN."We read in the newspaper aboutthe gunshot wounds to the backof the head."AFTER THREE DECADES, VICKI HADTHE MISSING PIECE TO THE PUZZLE."I had come to a point in my lifewhere I had accepted that shewas gone and I would neverknow."VICKI TOOK HER MOTHER'S STORYTO OKLAHOMA LAWMAKERS AND GOTFRANCINE'S LAW PASSED."If after 30 days that missingperson, a report is filed andthey haven't been found, thattheir information goes into theNamUs system."NAMUS THE NATIONAL MISSING ANDUNIDENTIFIED PERSON SYSTEM.IT'S AIMED AT BRINGING FAMILIESANSWERS SO THEY DON'T HAVE TOWAIT DECADES LIKE VICKI'SFAMILY."Murder is a horrible thing, buta missing person is worse,because you never know."THAT FOUR-YEAR-OLD GRANDSONNOW HAS CHILDREN OF HIS OWN."My daughter is named after her.She's Aisely Francine."THAT'S WHY HE SAYS HE WON'TSTOP LOOKING FOR HISGRANDMOTHER'S KILLER."I'm not gonna give up, I'mgonna keep fighting for this."IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATIONABOUT THE FEBRUARY 16TH, 1981DISAPPERANCE AND MURDER OFFRANCINE FROST CONTACT THE TULSA