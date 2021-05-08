Shahnawaz Hussain calls Rahul Gandhi's central vista tweet 'unfortunate'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 07 criticised the central government for going ahead with the central vista project, amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

In a tweet he wrote, "Central Vista is criminal wastage.

Put people's lives at the centre- not your blind arrogance to get a new house!" Calling his statement "unfortunate," BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, "The country is fighting against COVID-19 and it is a time to come together and fight.

But Congress does not want to miss any opportunity; they want to weaken this fight.

Rahul Gandhi daily brings up the Central Vista issue; he should know that how much the government is spending into health sector.

It's unfortunate that he is raising such issues."