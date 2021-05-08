Chandigarh school's badminton court turns into 50-bed COVID care facility

Amid spike in COVID-19 infections, a badminton court in Chandigarh's SD College has been converted into a 50-bed COVID care facility.

The centre will have all medical facilities including oxygen cylinders.

Doctor and nurses will present round the clock and will keep a track of patient through CCTV cameras installed in the facility.

SD College vice Principal Rohina Khullar informed that the centre will have music facility in order to give a soothing environment to patients.

"We will have cooks for providing 3-meals a day and along with that if anyone wants something different, it will also be provided."