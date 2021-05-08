Tamil Nadu to go under complete lockdown starting May 10 as Covid-19 cases rise

Tamil Nadu govt decided to impose a lockdown for two weeks, starting May 10.

Decision comes as daily cases of Covid-19 rise unabated across the country.

During lockdown, residents can buy groceries, vegetables, meat products till 12 noon.

Authorities announced that Amma canteens will also function during this period.

Cabs, autos are allowed to ply for purposes of weddings, funerals, exams, jobs interviews.

All government & private offices have been asked to allow their staff to work from home.

Movement of healthcare workers, caregivers & volunteers has been allowed.

However, they will need to show valid identity proof to police, if required.

Until lockdown begins, all shops will remain open on Saturday, Sunday from 6am to 9pm.

Tamil Nadu is among the 10 states that are reporting a spike in daily cases of infection.

Tamil Nadu has over 1.3 lakh active Covid cases, while the death toll stands at 15,171.