India logs highest single-day Covid-19 death toll

India hit its highest ever single-day Covid-19 death toll on Saturday 8 May.

The country's health ministry reported 4,187 fatalities and more than four hundred thousand infections in the preceding 24 hours.

Experts say the true numbers are likely to be considerably higher, however.

Lockdowns have been reintroduced or tightened in several states in response to the crisis.