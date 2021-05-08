BJP MLA suggests 'cow urine' to defeat COVID, drinks it on camera

BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh's Bairia, Surendra Singh, suggested people to drink 'gaumutra' (cow urine) to defeat COVID-19.

While demonstrating on camera, Surendra Singh said that drinking 5 caps of Patanjali's Godhan Ark in a glass of cold water is his everyday morning routine.

"I don't know the scientific reason behind it, but it has helped me.

I stay amongst people for 18 hours but still I am fine.

So I am sending across my experiences, and I want to show that I also drink." Godhan Ark is an ancient Ayurvedic medicine made by extracting the goodness from gomutra or cow urine.