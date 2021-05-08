Rush to board busses in Pakistan ahead of Covid transport ban for Eid

Pakistanis rushed to get busses home on Friday ahead of a ban on inter-provincial public transport from Saturday 8 May.

The ban is an attempt to contain a rise in Covid-19 cases and prevent the virus spreading around the country with people heading to home towns for the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

According the Interior Ministry, restrictions also include the closure of all tourist resorts, hotels, restaurants, shopping centres, parks, beaches and other public places until May 16.

Travel hubs leading to major tourist destinations, particularly the scenic valleys of Murree, Swat, and northern Gilgit-Baltistan, which normally attract hundreds of thousands of tourists during the Eid holidays, will also remain closed.

The video, shot on Friday 7 May, shows people and busses leaving a bus station in Lahore.