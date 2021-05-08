Watch: What Thailand sent to India amid Covid crisis, oxygen shortage

As a severe shortage of medical oxygen hurts India's Covid-19 patients, Thailand became the latest country to send O2 cylinders and concentrators as aid.

A Royal Thai Air Force plane landed in Delhi with a consignment of 200 oxygen cylinders and 10 concentrators on behalf of the Thai government, and 100 cylinders and 60 concentrators as donation from the Indian diaspora.

Meanwhile, Gilead Sciences sent 25,600 vials of the remdesivir drug which is used in Covid treatment.

