Covid vaccine shortage in Delhi, claims CM Kejriwal; seeks 2.6 crore doses

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said there is still a shortage of vaccine doses against Covid-19.

He said Delhi needs 3 crore doses to inoculate all eligible beneficiaries within 3 months.

Kejriwal urged the Centre to provide Delhi with the requisite number of vaccine doses.

Kejriwal expressed confidence if the Delhi government gets 80-85 lakh doses per month, the vaccination process can be completed within the set target of three months.

The chief minister pointed out the current requirement of doses can also go higher as beneficiaries from the NCR region are also coming to Delhi to get inoculated.

Delhi has so far vaccinated 3,666,694 beneficiaries till now of which 114,657 were administered doses in the last 24 hours.