Watch: Portable oxygen generator made by Hyderabad start-up amid Covid crisis

A Hyderabad-based start-up claims to have developed a portable and affordable oxygen generator.

India is currently facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen amid a huge rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Phi Factory co-founder Praveen Gorakavi said that the machine can support two patients for six hours, or one for twelve hours.

It can prove to be crucial in saving lives while patients await medical care.

