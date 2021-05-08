Skip to main content
Seriously unimpressed cat ignores toddler bouncing next to it on the sofa

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Seriously unimpressed cat ignores toddler bouncing next to it on the sofa

Cats are notoriously hard to impress but one feline in Thailand took the pussycat poker face to the next level.

Three-year-old girl Gangsom perhaps expected a reaction from the pet cat right next to her when she jumped up and down on the sofa.

But the cat looked so unimpressed with the high-energy antics wobbling its perch, it didn't even flinch.

The girl’s father, Peerapong, said: "I couldn't stop laughing when I saw my Ninja’s expression.

He looks so annoyed." The footage was filmed in Bangkok, Thailand on March 1.

