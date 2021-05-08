Positive Covid report not mandatory: Centre modifies hospital admission rules

In a significant directive to the states and Union Territories, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said the requirement of a positive COVID-19 test report is not mandatory for admission to a health facility.

In its revised national policy for admission of COVID patients to various dedicated health facilities, both public and private, the Union Health Ministry said no patient will be refused services on any account, including oxygen and essential drugs, even if he or she belongs to a different city.

"This patient-centric measure aims to ensure a prompt, effective, and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19," the ministry said.

