DCGI approves DRDO's anti-COVID drug helpful in faster recovery

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on May 08 approved emergency use DRDO's anti-COVID drug which the agency said will be helpful in faster recovery of hospitalised patients.

While speaking to ANI, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS-DRDO) scientists spoken about drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG).

The drug will be of immense benefit to the people suffering from COVID-19.