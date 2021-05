Canadian aircraft with 25k vials of Remdesivir, 50 ventilators lands in Delhi

Canadian Armed Forces CC-150 Polaris aircraft with medical aid landed in Delhi on May 08.

A shipment of 50 ventilators and 25,000 vials of Remdesivir arrived from Canada.

It is the first shipment of medical aid from Canada.

The deteriorating COVID-19 situation in India has seen a surge in the demand for medical supplies.