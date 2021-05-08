Kangana Ranaut Tests Positive For COVID-19, Kirron Kher Takes Second Jab Of Vaccine

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actress shared the update on her insta and also claimed that she will 'demolish' 'a small time flu that got too much press and now psyching few people'.

On the other hand, Anupam Kher shared update on Kirron Kher's health.

Not just is the actress turned politician doing well,but she has also received the second jab of coronavirus vaccine, along with the entire Kher family.

