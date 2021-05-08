CM Jai Ram Thakur requests PM Modi to double Himachal's oxygen quota

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, on May 08 requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double oxygen quota for the state, amid acute shortage across the country in wake of COVID second wave.

"I received a phone call from PM Narendra Modi today.

We had a detailed discussion on 2-3 topics related to COVID situation in the state.

PM said we have to put restrictions while maintaining the livelihood of people as death rate is increasing," CM told ANI.

"I requested him to double our oxygen quota.

I especially mentioned that we're facing difficulty in providing oxygen to patients as we've fewer oxygen cylinders and we need more of that.

PM assured full support from the Centre," CM added.

Currently, HP is getting 15 MT oxygen supply.