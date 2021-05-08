Storm cloud pulsating with lightning puts on a show over Florida

Storm clouds over the state pulsated with lightning, making for a stunning, natural light show.

Florida residents were treated to a literally electrifying show on Friday night, May 7.

The footage was shot in the Pompano Beach area of Broward County, Florida at about 22:00 local time.