Storm cloud pulsating with lightning puts on a show over Florida

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Florida residents were treated to a literally electrifying show on Friday night, May 7.

Storm clouds over the state pulsated with lightning, making for a stunning, natural light show.

The footage was shot in the Pompano Beach area of Broward County, Florida at about 22:00 local time.

