Sri Lankan police carry face-mask violators off to lengthy quarantine

Police in Sri Lanka's Northern Province are resorting to drastic measures to ensure compliance with coronavirus safety rules.

Police in Sri Lanka's Northern Province are resorting to drastic measures to ensure compliance with coronavirus safety rules.

In an operation in Jaffna on 6 May, officers in masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) physically carried people spotted not wearing masks, to a bus that would take them to two weeks of quarantine.

Sri Lanka is enduring a third wave of Covid-19 and the authorities have decided that only strict measures will sufficiently combat the rise in infections.