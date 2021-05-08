Sri Lankan police carry face-mask violators off to lengthy quarantine

Police in Sri Lanka's Northern Province are resorting to drastic measures to ensure compliance with coronavirus safety rules.
In an operation in Jaffna on 6 May, officers in masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) physically carried people spotted not wearing masks, to a bus that would take them to two weeks of quarantine.
Sri Lanka is enduring a third wave of Covid-19 and the authorities have decided that only strict measures will sufficiently combat the rise in infections.