Chhattisgarh govt mulling home delivery of liquor, like last year

After several members of a family died post drinking homeopathy medicine containing 91 percent alcohol, Chhattisgarh government is mulling to restart online delivery of liquor amid the lockdown, like last year.

"Liquor shops are closed.

Sale and purchase attempts of alcohol are being made from other states.

People died in Bilaspur after consuming medicines in absence of alcohol.

So our Govt's thinking of implementing online delivery of liquor, like last lockdown," said state's Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma.