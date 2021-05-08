Actress Tawny Kitaen dies at 59

Actress Tawny Kitaen, who appeared in “Bachelor Party” and provocative 1980s rock videos, has died in California.
She was 59.
The Orange County Coroner's office confirmed Tawny Kitaen's death in a press release revealing that she died at her home in Newport..
