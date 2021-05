OU softball beats OSU in late-game thriller

TO STILLWATER AND THE 60-FOOTBASEBATHS.MASSIVE IMPLICATIONS INBEDLAM.TWO GAMES LEFT IN THE SEASON.O-S-U WINS,THEY WIN THE BIG 12 REGULARSEASON TITLE.O-U -A RARE TIME WITH THEIR BACKSAGAINST THE WALL.BUT, THEY WERE PLAYINGACCORDINGLY.TOP THREE -JAYDA COLEMAN,GETS THE SOONERS ON THE BOARD.ONE-NOTHING AND A RALLYBREWING.JOCELYN-SENDS IT TO THE WALL AND THELEAD IS TWO.BOTTOM OF THE FRAME -POPUP INTO CENTER -COLEMAN - LAY OUT!THAT WIND BLOWING STRAIGHT IN,SHE HAD TO FLY FOR IT,TEAMMATES LOVING IT.FIRST OUT IN STYLE.TOP FIVE.LINNSIE ELAM -GETS IT TO DROP IN ALMOST THESAME SPOT,THAT SCORES TWO -FOUR-NOTHING SOONERS LEAD.BOTTOM OF THE INNING -POKES MAKING IT HAPPEN ANY WAYTHEY CAN.CHELSEA ALEXANDER -THE SENIOR FROM ADA -FORCES THE ERROR,THE THROW GOES ALL THE WAY TOTHE CORNER,COWGIRLS ON THE BOARD.ALEXANDER TO THIRD.TOP SIX,4-2,NICOLE MENDEZ -INSURANCE RUNS BANKED OFF THESCOREBOARD.WE GO TO THE SEVENTH.THINGS GETTING HAIRY FOR THESOONERS -POKES WITH A RUN IN,TWO ON,BUT O-U GETS IT DONE.