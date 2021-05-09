Sadiq Khan re-elected as Mayor of London

Labour’s Sadiq Khan has been re-elected as Mayor of London in a closer contest for the capital than many had predicted.Opinion polls had suggested his Conservative rival Shaun Bailey would be a distant second in the race for City Hall.Mr Khan took 1,206,034 votes after second preferences were taken into account, compared to Mr Bailey at 977,601.
Sadiq Khan: "I'm humbled to lead greatest city on earth"
