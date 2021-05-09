Liverpool need to improve in bid for top-four finish, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits the 2-0 win over Southampton kept their Champions League qualification hopes alive but knows there is plenty more still to do if they are to sneak into the top four.Klopp’s side stumbled over the line against Saints for only a second league win at Anfield in 2021 thanks to Sadio Mane’s first-half header and Thiago Alcantara’s first goal for the club in the 90th minute.It moved them to within six points of fourth-placed Leicester with a match in hand – the postponed game against Manchester United – but the task is still tough.