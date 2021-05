Mother's Day sand sculpture for all the mothers working as frontline workers | Oneindia News

On the occasion of International Mother’s Day, a sand artist made sand sculpture in on Odisha’s Puri beach.

The art by Sudarshan Pattnaik is dedicated to all mothers and especially for those who are working as frontline warrior in this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

