2 forest officers caught taking bribe in AP's Chittoor district

Two AP Forest Development Corporation officers were caught taking bribe of Rs.

1.5 lakh at their office in Satyavedu town of Chittoor district by ACB officials.

AP Forest Development Corporation has recently held e-tender for Eucalyptus trees.

A contractor had bought 14,000 tonnes of Eucalyptus trees for Rs 7 crores.

He paid 10% of the amount as deposit for tender.

After winning the tender he has paid 25% of the amount, i.e., Rs 1.03 crore as bank security deposit.

However, a No Objection Certificate was needed for which Forest Development Corporation officials demanded bribe.

Before making the payment, contractor approached the ACB sleuths in order to get the forest officials caught red handed.