India has 37,36,648 active COVID-19 cases till date

India reported 4,03,738 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With 37,36,648 total active cases, COVID caseload of the country stood at 2,22,96,414.

4,092 new deaths took the death toll to 2,42,362 .

In last 24 hours, 3,86,444 people have won the battle against the diseases.

Phase 3 vaccination drive is underway across country.

So far 16,94,39,663 vaccine doses have been inoculated.