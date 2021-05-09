Riot police shut down large illegal party in Barcelona

Riot police in Barcelona shut down a large party in the popular Plaça dels Àngels, more commonly known as MACBA.

A crowd of up to 2,000 young people had gathered in the square from midnight on Sunday May 9, to celebrate the end of Spain's coronavirus State of Alarm, which had been in place for six months and featured a night time curfew.

However, the autonomous Government in Catalonia still maintains a limit of six people per social gathering, to combat Covid-19.

Riot police arrived at around 3:30am local time and dispersed the crowd into nearby areas.

Many partygoers were seen without masks despite masks still being mandatory in Spain.