Sunday, May 9, 2021

NYC Times Square shooting: 4-year-old child among 3 bystanders hurt

NYC Times Square shooting: 4-year-old child among 3 bystanders hurt

Three people were injured in a shooting at Times Square in New York City on Saturday afternoon, May 8.

The hurt bystanders included a four-year-old girl.

All were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This video shows a police officer running with a girl, who appears to one of the victims, toward an ambulance.

This footage was filmed and produced 8 May 2021.

