NYC Times Square shooting: 4-year-old child among 3 bystanders hurt

Three people were injured in a shooting at Times Square in New York City on Saturday afternoon, May 8.
The hurt bystanders included a four-year-old girl.
All were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This video shows a police officer running with a girl, who appears to one of the victims, toward an ambulance.
This footage was filmed and produced 8 May 2021.
