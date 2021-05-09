Himanta Biswa Sarma to be the Chief Minister of Assam| Oneindia News

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Sunday elected as the next Chief Minister of Assam.

India continues to battle a Tsunami of Covid cases as it recorded 4,03,738 fresh Covid cases and 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced an extension of the lockdown in the national capital till 5 AM, May 17 (Monday).

The centre on Sunday released ₹ 8,923 crore for rural local bodies as the first instalment of the 'Untied Grants' for the year 2021-22.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, asking for tax waivers on the import of medicines and equipment needed to fight the Covid pandemic.

