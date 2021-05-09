A woman prepped for surgery to have her ovaries removed discovered she was pregnant

A woman who accepted she was infertile after years of trying discovered she was pregnant - while being prepped for surgery to have her ovaries removed.

Caroline Darlington, 39, and husband Roy, 48, tried to have children for years - even turning to IVF - and accepted their family was complete with their adopted son, now six.

The stay-at-home mum suffered with excruciating endometriosis and a cyst, and reluctantly decided to have her last ovary removed.

In a final scan to check her womb health before surgery, the sonographer made an unexpected discovery.